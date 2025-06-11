A child is assisted while holding a placard that reads 'ICE, out of our communities' during a protest against federal immigration sweeps, in Atlanta, Georgia, US

LA police enforce curfew amid protests over Trump’s immigration crackdown

Published On 11 Jun 202511 Jun 2025

  • Anti-immigration demonstrations that began in Los Angeles have spread to other cities nationwide, including Dallas and Austin in Texas, Chicago in Illinois, and NYC in New York state, where 1,000 people rallied and multiple arrests were made.
  • Los Angeles police swiftly enforce a downtown curfew, making arrests moments after it took effect, while deploying officers on horseback and using crowd control projectiles to break up a group of hundreds demonstrating against US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.