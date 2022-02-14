Looking for bargains? Here are the stocks we love

New York (CNN Business)Most companies have reported fourth quarter earnings. The biggest takeaway for investors? This is a stock picker’s market. Some companies are thriving while their competitors are not.

We started with 1,500 companies and whittled down the list from there. Here’s a closer look at nine companies that made the cut.

Interestingly, Meta looks attractive. The stock is certainly cheaper now following its massive drop after its earnings report. Mark Zuckerberg’s company is still posting solid profit and revenue growth. So investors may be overreacting to concerns about the company’s metaverse pivot.

Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs ( GS ), which fell after its latest earnings report when the investment bank disclosed a big increase in worker pay, is also on the list. The company continues to benefit from the boom in mergers and initial public offerings.

Several other companies whose stocks have slid lately made it through our screening process too.

Finally, a bunch of retailers and consumer companies are in Wall Street’s discount bin. Farm equipment giant Tractor Supply ( TSCO ), hair care company Ulta Beauty ( ULTA ), furnishings retailer Williams-Sonoma ( WSM ) and Dick’s Sporting Goods ( DKS ) all made our cut.

All eyes on Charlie

You wouldn’t think that a relatively small newspaper publisher’s annual shareholder meeting would attract a lot of interest from Wall Street. But Daily Journal ( DJCO ) is no ordinary media company.

The company is run by Charlie Munger, the vice chairman of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway ( BRKB ) who has been in the news quite a bit over the past year.

Munger, who is not known for mincing words, could have colorful comments about these topics (and many others) at Daily Journal’s shareholder meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Investors may also hear more about some of the stocks that Munger likes. Despite his comments about China and Big Tech, Daily Journal has been increasing its investment in Alibaba ( BABA ) over the past few months.

Like Buffett, Munger is a fan of big banks. Daily Journal owns stakes in Bank of America ( BAC ), US Bancorp ( USB ) and Wells Fargo ( WFC ). It’s an investor in South Korean steelmaker Posco ( PKX ), too.

