Local NGO launches project to address gender-based violence in Dominica

Lifeline Ministries, a faith-based NGO in Dominica will launch its Safe Refuge Project later today as part of its efforts to address gender-based violence in Dominica.

The Lifeline Safe Refuge Project is coordinated by Lifeline Ministries inc. which has recruited and trained a network of Safe Hosts across the island. These Safe Hosts will provide immediate, temporary placements for survivors of gender-based violence as they leave dangerous situations, engage law enforcement, obtain protection orders, and work with the Bureau of Gender Affairs to find long-term accommodation.

Through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives, this pilot project will support an initial ten placements with hopes to expand into the second phase which will include a helpline and longer-term recovery placements.