Lil Yachty Responds To Sean Paul Diss After 6 Years: “F**k Sean Paul”

Lil Yachty is carrying feelings over Sean Paul making fun of his name years ago and says that he doesn’t “f**k” with the Jamaican artiste.

While on the podcast, A Safe Place, the host Mitch brought up Sean Paul and Shaggy, whom he said “fell off” in the music industry. However, Yachty corrected him, saying that Sean Paul and Shaggy did not fall off but quickly added that he wanted nothing to do with the “Gimme The Light” artist.

“Nobody ever said Sean Paul fell off,” he began. “They [Sean Paul and Shaggy] just stopped making music. I don’t think they are still dropping music. But wait I don’t f**k Sean Paul, I want to make that very clear. I don’t f**k with Sean Paul. Sean Paul once dissed me on a radio interview,” he added.

The radio interview was on The Breakfast Club in 2016, where the hosts were discussing how disconnected artists like Lil Yachty did not even know songs by legends like Tupac and Biggie Smalls.

“If it was really about talent in the hip hop industry, you wouldn’t have some of these likkle younger cats talking that,” Sean Paul said.

“…the likkle yachty dem, the boat boy,” Sean Paul said after Charlamagne Tha God inserted Lil Yachty’s name in the conversation.

Meanwhile, Mitch added, “f**k you, bro, he did make some hot sh*t tho.”

As for Sean Paul, he’s booked and busy, and despite questions about his relevance, the artist continues to work and sell out tours and stadiums. The “Temperature” artist recently released his “Rebel Time” track with reggae legend “Beres Hammond.”

Sean Paul has been in the music business for over two decades.

Among his best-selling and Grammy-winning music is the ‘Dutty Rock’ album, and dozens of collabs with Gwen Stefani, “Make It Clap” collab with Busta Rhymes, “Baby Boy” with Beyonce, “Top Shotter” with Mr. Vegas, “Body” with Migos, “How Deep Is Your Love,” with Kelly Rowland among others.

While Sean Paul is famous for being a dancehall artist, he has commanded the respect of a lot of legends in hip hop and has worked with a lot of rappers and singers over the years. He certainly won’t be working with Lil Yachty anytime, but he has worked with the rapper’s labelmates Migos on the single “Body” in 2017.

Lil Yachty has been hit with trash rapper label for years, but he has undoubtedly grown as an artist and businessman in hip hop. He has also developed close relationships with rappers like Drake and has reportedly dated JT, leading to a small spat with Lil Uzi Vert.