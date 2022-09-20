Lil Baby Spotted Partying Night Before Canceled Show That Caused Riot

Lil Baby had a hard night of partying the night before he pulled out of a performance.

The Atlanta rapper’s recent cancellation of his headlining set at Vancouver’s BreakOut Festival over the weekend seemed to be for a totally plausible reason for fans. Lil Baby told fans that his body completely shut down, and many fans were sympathetic, knowing the grueling lifestyle that most popular rappers have.

That was at least until he was spotted getting down in a club less than 24 hours earlier. When he canceled his performance, he used Instagram stories to keep his fans in the loop. The performance in question was supposed to take place at the PNE Amphitheatre on Sunday night, September 18. At that time, he said that he had been grinding hard for the last few months and exhaustion washed over him.

Lil Baby also shared a message on IG apologizing to his fans in Vancouver, Canada, especially those who attended The Breakout Festival.

“I have been going so hard these past few months without any breaks that it finally caught up with me. And My Body Completely Shut Down I owe you guys big time and will for sure make up for it soon,” he added.

@lilbaby IG

On Tuesday, more details emerged that the rapper was probably hoping to keep secret. According to TMZ, the “In A Minute” rapper was seen having a blast around 3 a.m. inside Las Vegas’ Zouk Nightclub. It also seems like he was partying with Travis Scott and DJ Drama as they celebrated boxer Canelo Alvarez’s victory over Gennady Golovkin.

He’s even seen entertaining those at the club as he rapped along to 42 Dugg‘s verse from their “We Paid” collaboration which was off 2020’s My Turn album.

According to the Festival organizers, who released a statement on the Sunday in question, Lil Baby arrived at BreakOut Festival and, unfortunately, was too sick to perform. They also apologized to fans saying that the circumstances were beyond their control.

The news that he wasn’t showing set in motion some unfortunate events as well. According to reports, some of Lil Baby’s fans became angered with the situation and went ballistic. Footage of the incident showed fans stealing alcohol and destroying property. Some included trash bins, merch booths, and beverage stands across the festival grounds.

Sources say it was a huge fight between a bunch of people probably in their late teens. Police responded to the scene quickly, with officers doing their best to prevent the situation from further escalating. Later, organizers admitted, however, that there was already some significant damage to the venue and the nearby Hastings Park.

Seven people were eventually arrested, and PNE issued a statement on the incident.