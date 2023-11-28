Lifeline Ministries Dominica launches Safe Refuge Project

Ten local proprietors affiliated with the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association have joined the fight against gender-based violence in Dominica.

This forms part of the Lifeline Ministries Safe Refuge Project which offers sanctuary to victims in abusive environments.

According to Executive Director of Lifeline Ministries Tina Alexander, after losing two close friends to Domestic Violence, she knew she had to take action.

As a result, the safe refuge project aims to help and support victims of Gender Based Violence by aiding their escape from violent living conditions, and providing immediate temporary placement.

Executive Director of Lifeline Ministries Tina Alexander

Kairi News interviewed Debbie Jean Jacques, one of the project coordinators of the Safe Refuge project, who explained the process involved in aiding victims and securing suitable accommodations.

Abuse victims often battle a persistent urge to return to their abusers due to the development of emotional attachment and even adoration towards their abuser.

Mrs. Jean Jacques said this is a concern for the Safe Refuge organizers and the Bureau of gender affairs, which they plan to combat through psychosocial therapy.

Project Coordinator of the Safe Refuge project Debbie Jean Jacques