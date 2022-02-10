Libyan PM survives assassination attempt, source close to him says

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Assailants struck Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah’s car with bullets early on Thursday but he escaped unharmed, a government source close to him said, amid intense factional wrangling over control of the government.

The source said the incident happened as Dbeibah was returning home, describing it as a clear assassination attempt, adding that the attackers fled and the incident has been referred for investigation.

Footage carried by regional Al Jazeera TV later showed what it said was Dbeibah’s vehicle, which had what appeared to be a bullet mark on the windscreen and two other marks on a headlight and the chassis. Reuters could not immediately verify the images and has not spoken to other witnesses to the incident.

If confirmed, an attempt to assassinate Dbeibah could aggravate the crisis over control of Libya after he said he will ignore a vote scheduled by the eastern-based parliament later on Thursday to replace him.

Armed forces have mobilized more fighters and equipment in the capital over recent weeks, raising fears the political crisis could trigger fighting.

