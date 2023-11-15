Le Bellot of Ponant Cruises Makes Inaugural Call to Dominica

Ponant Cruises’ ship, Le Bellot, made its debut on November 12, 2023, docking at the Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth, marking the north’s first inaugural call.

With 184 passengers, it is scheduled for nine calls this season, starting from Les Saintes and moving to Fort-De-France Martinique.

Mayor of Portsmouth, Kerry-Breedy Prince, welcomed the captain and his crew to the benevolent shores of Dominica.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/141123-LeBellot001.mp3

Mayor of Portsmouth, Kerry-Breedy Prince

Le Bellot is the fifth in Ponant’s Explorers class, named after Joseph René Bellot, a French naval officer. The passengers are expected to engage in various north island tours.

Captain of Le Bellot Quentin Dubois expressed his gratitude for the hospitality shown by Dominica and hoped that his passengers will enjoy the stay.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/141123-LeBellot002.mp3

Captain of Le Bellot Quentin Dubois

The season began with Carnival Venezia, carrying 4208 passengers, marking the first of two calls this season. A total of 222 calls are expected this season, with Dominica having received four, attracting over 10,000 passengers.

The Dominica Destination Authority (DDA) aims to create a pleasant experience for cruise visitors and is backed by the government’s efforts to boost Dominica’s appeal as a prime cruise destination.