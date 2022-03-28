Latto Earns First No. 1 Song With “Big Energy (Remix)” Feat. Mariah Carey

Latto recently released her debut album 777, and she’s also celebrating a new achievement as her “Big Energy” remix with Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled hits No. 1 on the United States iTunes chart.

This is the Atlanta artist’s first No. 1 hit which occurred in under 24 hours after she released the remix on Monday, March 28. Latto is also celebrating the album topping the US iTunes chart.

The song is a sample of Tom Tom Club’s 1981 single, “Genius Of Love,” which was also sampled by Mariah Carey in “Fantasy.”

In a Billboard interview, the rapper spoke about “Big Energy” hitting No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September 2021, giving her the highest-charting song of her career.

“I basically took this masculine, trendy ‘big d–k energy’ quote from Twitter and made it a thing where all genders can have ‘big energy’ and take it deeper than just [something] sexual,” Latto had said about the original song last year.

In the meantime, Latto also shared on Twitter that she became emotional seeing the success of her album.

She shared a screenshot of herself teary-eyed with an unnamed person who told her, “Everything fall in place, nobody can’t stop [you].”

Latto describes working with Mariah Carey as a nerve rocking experience for her.

“I was sooooo nervous I was like what do I say y’all lol but the conversation just floweddd she was so genuine and I definitely was overthinking. We was sipping on her liquor Black Irish & just kicking it fr #BigEnergyRemix,” she said in response to a question asked by a follower on Twitter.

Latto is currently enjoying some success after dropping off her debut album, 777, on Friday. The project received raved reviews from critics and fans alike, who praised her for her artistry and quality of delivery.

The 13-track album features guest features from Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, Kodak Black, and 21 Savage, who Latto is rumored to be dating.