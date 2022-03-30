Latto Defends Rumored Boyfriend 21 Savage From Fans Attack After ‘777’ Rollout

Latto has been sharing little moments with her boyfriend. She recently shared an emotional moment she had with her boyfriend following the release of her 777 album.

Latto shared a sweet text message exchange on Twitter with her boyfriend, who is rumored to be 21 Savage. She shared that she became emotional after the release of the album and received support from her mystery man.

“Everything falling in place for you. Nobody can’t stop [you],” his message to her readers.

She responded to the messages with a photo of herself crying in happiness at the development of her career and captioned the post, “My man got me crying in the hookah bar yall.”

One of her Twitter followers had a salty response to the cute moment shared by Latto.

“This is literally the bare minimum but mmmk girl,” they tweeted.

Latto was quick to respond as she defended her mystery man and shot back at the Twitter user, pointing out that her man had been everything but basic to her.

“What’s bare minimum?” she retorted. “The Lamborghini he bought? The pink corvette? The pink Richard Mill? 1 of my 20 birkins? Aint nun bare minimum bout my love life babe. Not to mention I GET THE D**K TO MYSELF,” she said.

“But it’s his emotional support that do it for me! U hating from outside the club,” she told the Twitter user.

Many have been curious about Latto’s love life and have tried to get a peek into the intimate details. While Latto is rumored to be involved with 21 Savage, she hasn’t confirmed whom she is dating and has insisted that she’ll keep her life private.

Latto and 21 Savage

“I just don’t make it a public thing,” she said. “I’ll tell people, ‘yeah, da-da-da, ’cause I got a man or whatever.’ I just don’t want to make it a public thing. I feel like I have to expose so much of my life unwillingly already.”

“He helps me, too. A lot of the times, the industry try to paint it like it’s a distraction to be in a relationship. My relationship has helped me behind the scenes and in the actual industry. Emotionally, when I’m just over it, when I need advice and I need to know certain things that I didn’t know, he be there for me,” she added about her man.

Meanwhile, Latto’s album is set to debut at No. 17 on the Billboard 200, giving her the highest-charting album to date, following her debut album ‘Queen of da Souf’ released in 2020, peaked at No. 44 on the Billboard 200 chart.

She recorded her first Billboard Hot 100 single with “Big Energy” remix featuring Mariah Carey, which climbed to No. 11 on the chart.