An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck west-central Argentina, followed by at least five aftershocks that shook buildings and sent products tumbling off supermarket shelves.

Caribbean News, Latin America News: By Luis Echeverria VADO HONDO, Guatemala, Jan 18 (Reuters) – Guatemalan security forces on Monday cleared a road of hundreds of people in a mostly Honduran migrant caravan that had camped out overnight when authorities barred it from advancing toward the United States. The Guatemalan […]