blinking-dotLive updates,

Police detain a person during a rally in solidarity with the Los Angeles protests against federal immigration sweeps, in Austin, Texas

Video Duration 02 minutes 56 seconds play-arrow02:56

Protests over Trump’s immigration raids spread across US

  • United States President Donald Trump has doubled down on his decision to deploy about 700 Marines to control Los Angeles protests against his immigration policies, while doubling the number of National Guard members to 4,000.
  • California Governor Gavin Newsom, who said yesterday he would sue the Trump administration over the National Guard deployment, has accused the president of using members of the military as “political pawns”.