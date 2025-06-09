World News
LA police order protesters to go home as Trump deploys National Guard
09 June 2025
- Police in Los Angeles have called on immigration protesters to clear the city’s downtown, a day after US President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard in what local officials say has escalated the unrest.
- At least 60 people have been arrested in San Francisco protests against immigration raids, with foreign countries, including China, warning citizens in the city to boost personal security amid unrest.
