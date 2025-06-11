LA mayor announces curfew amid protests over Trump’s immigration crackdown 

Dominica’s Electoral Reform process enters a new phase The 2025-2026 budget presentation will make provision to tackle the cost of living in Dominica Dominicans encouraged to approach the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season with urgency Dominica’s Finance Minister says a series of pre-budget consultations will guide the contents of this year’s budget Over 700 students to sit the Grade Six National Assessment this week The NCCU to report profits of $4.1 million dollars at its 15th Annual General Meeting this afternoon
10 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has announced a curfew for a small part of downtown Los Angeles amid protests against US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The curfew will apply to an area of one square mile and be effect from 8 pm on Tuesday to 6 am on Wednesday, local time, Bass said during a news conference.

“Many businesses have now been affected or vandalised. Last night, there were 23 businesses that were looted and I think if you drive through downtown LA, the graffiti is everywhere and has caused significant damages to businesses and a number of properties,” Bass said.

“So my message to you is: If you do not live or work in downtown LA, avoid the area. Law enforcement will arrest individuals who break the curfew and you will be prosecuted.”

More to follow…

 

