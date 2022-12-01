Krispy Kreme is coming to Kingston in 2023 Loop Jamaica

Krispy Kreme is coming to Kingston in 2023
Krispy Kreme is coming to Kingston in 2023

Kingston’s Krispy Kreme guests will be able to witness the journey of the freshly made doughnuts from start to finish through the Doughnut Theatre. (Photo via Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Facebook)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

American doughnut company Krispy Kreme has signed a franchise deal with Restaurant Associates Limited (RAL) to open in Kingston by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Local doughnut lovers will soon be able to experience the internationally acclaimed original glazed doughnut, along with other sweet treats and coffee, at the first Hot Light Theatre Shop in Jamaica, located at the intersection of Waterloo Road and Hope Road.

Kingston’s Krispy Kreme guests will be able to witness the journey of the freshly made doughnuts from start to finish through the Doughnut Theatre.

“Adding Krispy Kreme to our portfolio of international brands is a great fit as we will now be able to provide our loyal guests with the perfect sweet treat experience,” said Lisa Lake, RAL Group CEO.

Shortly after opening the flagship shop at Waterloo Road, Restaurant Associates Limited intends to open two more Krispy Kreme shops in Kingston.

Sabrena McDonald Radcliffe, Head of Sales and Marketing, added: “Guests will be able to experience the joy that is Krispy Kreme, with dozens of freshly made doughnuts for their sharing occasions and celebrations. The Hot Light Theater Shop will certainly be a hit, giving a front-seat view to what makes Krispy Kreme Doughnuts exceptionally delicious.”

RAL is the franchise holder of Burger King, Popeyes and Little Caesars Pizza in Jamaica, Trinidad and Barbados.

It has a footprint of over 90 restaurant locations across the Caribbean.

NewsAmericasNow.com