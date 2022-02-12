Koffee’s Next Big Move Is To Form Her Own Musical Collective

Koffee Music Group doesn’t sound like a bad idea.

The Jamaican singer is just about ready to embark on the biggest project of her musical career, her debut album Gifted. It seems the entertainer may also have other plans as it relates to the business side of music after expressing that she desires to have her own group of artistes and producers.

Koffee recently sat down with the Evening Standard, where she discussed her growth as an entertainer, from not finishing 6th form to headlining major shows with top international acts, her Grammy-winning EP Rapture, and her debut album and accompanying Gifted tour.

Koffee is part of the new generation of reggae acts reinventing and revitalizing the power of reggae music. Other entertainers on the quest include the likes of Protoje and his Indiggnation Collective of entertainers [Lila Ike’, Sevana, Jaz Elise], Jesse Royal, and Chronixx, to name a few.

Koffee, who has previously collaborated with reggae legend Buju Banton, Protoje, and even rapper Gunna, is eyeing a close-knit musical family, even if her album does not actually have any features.

“Now, I want to find my set of artists and producers that I feel like are a part of my circle. We can make beautiful stuff, make magic happen. I want to build that family,” Koffee told ES Magazine.

While the statement did not point to her own music label, it’s definitely not out of reach for the entertainer who copped the Grammy at 19, becoming the youngest to do so in the genre. She is currently signed to Columbia Records, Sony Music U.K., and RCA Records.

A good question is who will actually make up Koffee’s Kollective, as we are dubbing it here at Urban Islandz? She found gold with IzyBeats, who produced her debut single “Toast” and recently dropped “Pull Up” produced by British-Ghanaian producer Jae5 off Gifted. Dane Ray is also a standout figure in the entertainer’s musical catalog for his work on “Lockdown,” which won the (NAACP) Image Award in 2021 for Outstanding International Song. The production talents on Gifted have not yet been released. However, it is evident that the young entertainer and crew are presenting something fun.

“I wanted the album to be less heavy, so I definitely didn’t put as much political ‘Oh, bun Babylon’ type of vibe into this one,’ she mentioned. ‘[I like to think of] the solution rather than reiterating the problem — just come up with something that can make you feel uplifted.”

Gifted will be released on March 25, 2022, while her North American tour kicks off on April 11, 2022.