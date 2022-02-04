Kim Kardashian Reacts To Kanye West Instagram Meltdown About Co-Parenting

Kim Kardashian has been quiet amid the ongoing divorce from Kanye West, with whom she shared four children.

The businesswoman has kept out of the public eye as Kanye does interview after interview, claiming that Kim has kept him away from his children and that he is concerned that his oldest daughter North West is active on Tik Tok.

On Friday, Kanye West shaded Kim Kardashian, a three-time divorcee. He called her out about eight-year-old North being on Tik Tok despite his previous statements that he doesn’t want her on the social media platform.

Last month, in a sit down on Hollywood Unlocked, the rapper made it clear that the use of social media will be only with his consent as he spoke about co-parenting.

“My children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.”

Despite his statement, however, North West, who shares an account with her mother, uploaded a new video on Thursday, February 3, and Kanye is not having it

Reposting a screenshot of her video, he said, “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?”

It didn’t take Kim long to hit back at the rapper, saying his constant attacks are more painful than any Tik Tok North could make.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness,” she began in a lengthy post on Instagram.

Kim also spoke about the rapper’s constant public commentary about wanting to control the family that makes the entire divorce process painful for the children.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is causing further pain to all,” she wrote. “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian also took a jab at the rapper, saying that he has changed three attorneys since the divorce proceedings started. Previously in November 2021, the rapper had referred to Kim as “my wife” and said he hasn’t seen the divorce papers. There were reports that he was dodging service and not cooperating with the legal process to end the marriage.

“Hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably,” Kim said as she added that she wanted all matters relating to her children remaining private.

Via Instagram

Kanye West has been creating drama since Kim filed to be declared legally single in December after he urged her to run back to him during his Larry Hoover Benefit Concert.

In January, he claimed that his estranged wife did not invite him to their daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party, and he did not know the location.

“Ya’ll just wishing my daughter a public Happy Birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. The games that’s being played is the kind of thing that’s affected my health for the longest, and I’m just not playin’. I’m not letting… I’m taking control of my narrative this year,” he revealed. “I’m being the father, best father, the Ye version of a father and I’m not finna let this happen. [Inaudible]. Chicago, happy birthday. I love you and I’m just putting this online, because I need y’all support.”

He was later seen at the party but said that Travis Scott had shared the location.

In later reports, unnamed sources close to the family had claimed that Kanye had told Kim he had wanted to keep his own birthday party for Chicago. In contrast, Kim had decided to host a double party for Chicago and Stormi, whose birthdays are two weeks apart.

However, the rapper didn’t follow through with his own plans and later claimed he was left out, which the family sources denied.

Meanwhile, Kanye was quick with a sharp reply as he tore apart Kim’s response claiming that she was the sole provider and caregiver and claimed that she had kidnapped Chicago on her birthday.

“What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing.”

Via Instagram

The rapper also said that Kim accused him of doing drugs and that her manager was manipulating the entire situation.

“I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way,” he said.