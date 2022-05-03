Kim Kardashian All Smiles At Met Gala On Pete Davidson’s Arm Amid Tattoo Controversy

Kim Kardashian turn heads wearing the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to the 2022 Met Gala on the arms of her boyfriend Pete Davidson who is himself making headlines for his latest tattoo.

The couple was seen on the red carpet with Kim Kardashian making a statement with a 60-year-old dress formerly worn by one of the greatest fashion icons, the late Marilyn Monroe.

The shimmery nude-colored dress is from Monroe’s iconic 1962 performance of “Happy Birthday, Mr President.” According to Variety, the dress was on display at Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum in Orlando, Florida, when the company acquired it in 2016 for $4.81 million.

The publication said that Kardashian’s visit to the museum with Pete Davidson had given one of the biggest hints as to what she would be wearing.

She styled the dress with bleached hair pulled tightly in a bun that probably was to mirror the color of Monroe’s hair. The late icon and actress had short voluminous curly hair always styled neatly to frame her face.

While speaking about the inspiration behind her look for the Met’s theme, “Gilded Glamour”, Kardashian said when she first tried the dress, she couldn’t fit in it. She had to lose 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit the delicate dress.

In the meantime, Kim Kardashian was accompanied by SNL comedian Pete Davidson who wore a simple black tuxedo. This is one of the official first public outings to an event like the Met Gala for the couple.

Kardashian was previously dressed by her ex-husband Kanye West whom she called a fashion genius.

It seems that the relationship between Pete Davidson, 28, and Kim Kardashian, 41, might be taking a serious turn as the comedian was also seen with a neck tattoo that reads “KNSCP” for Kim’s name and the order of her children- North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Davidson has come under fire for the tattoo as many felt that he was taking a jab at the children’s father, Kanye West, as if he was replacing him.

Kanye West, on the other hand, had months taken jabs after jabs at Davidson and even said he didn’t want his children around Pete because of a joke he made about having sex with a baby a few years back.

West has since removed himself from social media and has been keeping a low profile with his new girlfriend, Chaney Jones giving few updates on their relationship and the rapper.