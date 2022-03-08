Keyshia Cole Details Her Friendship With Eve Ended After She Slapped Woman

Keyshia Cole is opening up on what led to her and the “Who’s That Girl” rapper falling out.

Keyshia Cole appeared on TV One’s “Uncensored” recently where the singer discloses that she is a ride-or-die friend and would protect her friends no matter what. However, Keyshia says it took her friendship with Eve coming to an end for her to stop putting her hands-on folks.

According to Keyshia Cole, she defended Eve from someone trying to grab her bag, but the rapper was not happy about the incident.

“There was a thing that happened with Eve. We’re walking out, and somebody grabbed her bag or something like that, and I kind of turned around and slapped the girl,” Keyshia says as she discloses that Eve had a problem with her throwing hands at the slightest things.

“It was like, girl, what are you doing? Back up,” she said before adding that Eve was displeased.

“Eve was really pissed off about that like we stopped hanging out. She was like, ‘I can’t hang with Keyshia like she can’t be slapping people.’” Keyshia said.

She also reasoned that she understood the rapper’s stance, and she has learned a lesson from the incident.

“It taught me a lot later, too, because being who I am today. She can get sued too. Me being a part of her crew, I just should’ve left it to security. Somebody gets paid for that; you know what I mean.”

She added that her behavior has also cost her opportunities. In the end, the experience thought her a valuable lesson and she has since grown from that and learn to not always want to put hands on people, something she attribute to her upbringing in Oakland, California.

Keyshia Cole and Eve have not spoken to each other since that incident and now that both women are veterans in the music industry, perhaps they will now chop it up and make amends.