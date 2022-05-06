Kevin Samuels’ Death Gets Mixed Reaction From Women, His Mother Speak Out

Kevin Samuels has been confirmed dead and women are reacting.

News of the popular YouTuber and self-proclaim love guru’s death has sent social media into a frenzy as people discuss the life of Kevin Samuels, who was an image consultant and dating guru from Atlanta.

News of Samuels’ sudden death has been circulating on social media all day on Thursday as many speculate on his advice primarily to women in the black community. His advice which addresses dating and relationships was not well received by women in the black community in particular, with many viewing him as misogynistic and constantly attacking women in the black community.

On Friday, his mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, confirmed that the YouTuber who had 1.4 million subscribers died. Samuels-Burch did not release any details as to the circumstances of the death of the 56-year-old, only lamenting that she had heard about his death from social media users.

“That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn’t even know. I hadn’t even been notified,” NBC News reported her saying. “All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us.”

A police report on the incident has been circulating from the Atlanta Police Department, which said that said officers responded after a 911 call from East Paces Ferry Road NE on Thursday morning “regarding a person injured.”

According to the report, which listed the apartment number, the responding officer met first responders from the fire department who were performing CPR on Samuels as he lay on the floor of his apartment.

A woman whose name is also stated in the report is said to be the one who called 911. According to the report, the woman said she had met Samuels on May 5 and came to his apartment to spend the night with him. She added that during the early morning hours of the night, he complained of chest pain, and as she attempted to help him, he fell on top of her. The report said that the woman who identified herself as a nurse had also requested that the 911 operator contact the front desk for a defibrillator to keep Samuels responsive. He was later taken to Piedmont Hospital.

In the meantime, social media users have been divided on the death of Samuels, who became popular for his outrageous advice on dating and relationships. He particularly focused on women, but his views have been polarizing as many felt that he was constantly attacking women in the black community. Just last month, he caused outrage when he referred to unmarried women over 35 as “leftovers” whom nobody wants.

“If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a leftover woman,” he said in a video. “You are what is left. Men know that there is something likely wrong with you,” Samuels said.

Most women called out Samuels for being misogynistic as, during his advice sessions to women, he would often focus his attention on their dress size and weight rather than other things of substance such as their education, business ventures, and accomplishments.

He also famously rated women on scales of 10, rating those with many children and older or having weight on the lower end of the scale.

He also caught flack for asking a woman, “how do you think you could make your child an asset to the kind of man you want to marry,” in relation to her bringing a stepfather into the picture.

Samuels said it was difficult to date women with children because “if you are a package deal, there is no deal.” He also says that the man should come first in the relationship even if the child reported a male partner ‘touching’ or doing anything inappropriate to the child.

“Why would you not question your child why would you not just say ‘girl whatever that’s your daddy’ children lie! Are you kidding me, children lie,” he said to the woman when she said she would end the relationship immediately if something like that happened.

Meanwhile, social media users have been ruthless in responding to Samuels’ death.

Philly journalist Ernest Owens wrote, “Kevin Samuels has made a career off of shamelessly disgracing Black women for profit. He emboldened the most toxic individuals to project tired and harmful narratives about Black women,”. “Dead or alive, what a disgraceful life to live. That’s all I’ve got for that misogynist.”

“#KevinSamuels brought out a side of black men that literally makes me itch black men that vouch for him are the same as white folks that vouch for Trump,” one Twitter user said.

“What did kevin samuels die from? Being 56 and unmarried?” musician Jean Deaux mocked Samuels for his popular line to women.

“Kevin Samuels asks a BW how HER daughter is going to benefit HIM or her husband and IMMEDIATELY goes into a ped*philic scenario and then berates the BW for saying she would immediately leave with her daughter to protect her. This is yall king?” another person said.

Still, men on the internet shared their sadness at Samuel’s death.

“My God. This is really shocking! The man was a reference to the entire manosphere, even here in Brazil. Rest In Peace Kevin Samuels,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“If #KevinSamuels made you want to improve yourself, gave hope about your future while you were at your lowest, especially when he focused on talking to men. There’s no shame in feeling saddened by his death. Don’t let his words be for nothing. His results showed credibility,” another person wrote.

Tamar Braxton also reacted to Kevin Samuels death confirming with a fan that she was a supporter of his and calling his passing, devastating. “I posted him all day every day to my friends and I’m devastated,” she wrote. “My thoughts are what was planned. Death has taken a front seat in my life so it seems and I’m passed about it.”