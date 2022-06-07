Kanye West & Chaney Jones Breakup Amid Ye Movie Date With Mystery Woman

Kanye West seemingly has a new boo after his breakup with Kim Kardashian look-a-like, Chaney Jones.

Over the weekend, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper was spotted at the movies with a mystery woman watching Top Gun. This is the first time Kanye West has been spotted with the new female. According to TMZ, the breakup came after he and Chaney Jones went on a lengthy vacation while visiting places like Japan.

Last month, Chaney Jones professed her love for the ‘Donda’ rapper as she has been spotted with a tattoo of his new legal name ‘Ye.’

Photos of Jones from her trip to Japan were shared on her Instagram Story, where fans couldn’t help but notice the prominently placed ‘Ye’ on her left wrist.

It’s unclear if it is a tattoo or just black ink written words, but the “Ye” is clear enough and recognizable as Kanye West’s new legal name.

Chaney Jones Instagram

Jones and Ye have been dating since late February, when they were first spotted while on a shopping trip at Bal Harbour in Florida. His relationship with her began even as his romance with actress Julia Fox was going on.

However, Ye seems to be happy and quiet with Jones as he has stopped his outbursts on social media and has been seen introducing her to his family at his grandmother’s birthday party, and the two have been seen looking happy and content while on vacation in Japan.

Kanye West has also shared several gestures of love to Jones as he sent her roses and even a Hermès Birkin bag worth about $275,000 just a month after they began dating.

Jones, 24, is said to be the COO for Atlanta’s First State Behavioural Health, and she is described as working on her master’s degree in counseling. She has previously disclosed that she is a mental health therapist.

As for their relationship, there have been doubts about the seriousness of the relationship, with many at first speculating that Kanye West was using Jones for her Kim Kardashian look-a-like features to get at his ex-wife, whom he wanted to rekindle things.

However, it seems that the rapper has gotten close to Jones as she has shared photos at what is assumed to be his home (because Akira Manga novels are a dead giveaway) and she is also fully decked out in Demna fits from Balenciaga as she swaps the Fashion Nova fits she previously wore.

In other news, Kim Kardashian seems to be feeling the absence of Kanye’s styling as she spoke about going into a state of panic when it comes to dressing herself every day.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, she told her sister Khloe that Kanye told her that her career was over and that she dressed like Marge Simpson after an appearance where her dress malfunctioned.

Her recent Met Gala appearance came with some help from Pete Davidson, who appears to be taking a new role in styling her, although she seemed to be the fashion police, telling Davidson to remove a hat he had planned to wear at the Met Gala.