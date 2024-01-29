Kanye West Calls Himself ‘Grown Superhero’, Snatches Reporter’s Phone

Kanye West went off on a reporter after snatching her phone for recording him and asking him a question about his wife, Bianca Censori.

There is a new report alleging that Kanye West banned his wife Bianca from social media for her protection. It’s unclear if the reports are true, but British media Daily Mail reported that the G.O.O.D. Music rapper isn’t allowing Censori on social media and that she was active on social media up until she got married to Ye.

“Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it — until she married Kanye,” the outlet reported as saying an insider said. “He doesn’t want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori / angelinacensori/Instagram

The outlet is saying that Kanye West doesn’t want his wife to read all the nasty things people on social media are saying about her, which is why he banned her from the platforms.

There is no indication that she has her own social media accounts active, and her recent photos were all posted by Kanye West on his official Instagram account. A TMZ reporter cornered the rapper on Hollywood Blvd in LA for Charlie Wilson’s Walk of Fame ceremony and asked him about the reports of him allegedly controlling his beautiful wife. The result was Ye snatching her phone and then proceeded to lecture her about asking him about his wife.

“Don’t come after me with your dumbass sh*t,” Ye was heard in the background saying. “I’m a person bro. You’re recording. Don’t come ask me that dumbass sh*t. I’m a person.”

Kanye West also called himself a “grown a*s superhero” during his rant. Ye did not speak on the reports of him allegedly controlling his wife, but he did make it to Charlie Wilson’s Walk Of Fame ceremony and even posed for a photo with the music legend.