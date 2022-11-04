Kanye West Announces Twitter Cleanse After Shaquille O’Neal’s Clap Back

It looks like Kanye West went after the wrong celeb recently in his quest to expose Jewish business deals with black celebs.

In one of his latest attempts, Ye was quickly shut down by NBA Hall of Fame inductee Shaquille O’Neal after he tried to expose one of his many deals on Twitter. The Chicago rapper took to the social media platform yesterday, November 3, to defend Kyrie Irving after Shaq called the Brooklyn Nets star an “idiot” for sharing an anti-Semitic documentary on social media.

“They make us bully ourselves because of our business alignments. Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter. Jaimie first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq. I said ‘Jamie… There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business… Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights,” he posted.

In another Tweet, Ye claimed that Jamie told him that he gets 51 percent on both of those deals. He then said that many get caught up with vanity and don’t take the time to understand the fine print in contracts.

The “Runaway” rapper then quoted comedy legend Dave Chapelle, as he added that artists and creators need to stop giving up control over their own names and their likeness. It didn’t take long for the big center to fire back.

Just an hour later, Shaw tweeted: “@kanyewest Believe me you don’t know me like that. Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye west ‘I got more money than you, so why would i listen to you.’ take my advice get your family business in order. Have a great day brother.”

Kanye went after the former Lakers star following his condemnation of Irving posting a link to Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America! Which has been interpreted by some in the Jewish community as antisemitic. Shaquille O’Neal condemned Irving on TNT on November 1.

Shaq said that basketball was supposed to bring people together, and he felt that he and others in the sport now had to answer for Irving’s actions. He also said that it hurt him to have to host the show and talk about stuff that divides the game.

He also made it clear that he stands for the equality of all people and that he’s always been like that, no matter what religion a person is or where they come from.

Irving has since been suspended for five games by the Brooklyn Nets after he would not back down from his stance that he had a right to promote the documentary. However, late last night, November 3, he issued an apology to the Jewish community on Instagram.

In the meantime, it looks like the excessive negative public attention has gotten to Ye, who has announced that he will be going on a 30-day verbal cleanse. Using Twitter which has become one of his only truly free social media outlets, he posted: “I’m taking a 30-day cleanse A verbal fast No alcohol No adult films No intercourse In God we praise Amen Twitter still lit though.”

If he sticks to it remains to be seen.