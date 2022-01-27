Kanye West Announces Future Produced ‘Donda 2’ Release Date & Cardi B Feature

Kanye West taps Future to executive produce his next album, Donda 2, and taps Cardi B for a big feature.

We’ve been hearing rumors for the past several weeks that Ye is working on new music. While it was evident that he has been working on new music, this is the first confirmation that we’ve got from the rap mogul regarding his next project. On Thursday, he announced that the album is, in fact, titled Donda 2 and will be released on February 22 this year.

Another key piece of detail revealed by Kanye West is that Atlanta rapper Future is executive producing the album. We do know that Ye recently spent a lot of time in Atlanta, and he has been spending a lot of time in Miami recording with DJ Khaled, and we’ve seen photos of him and Future in South Florida too.

Cardi B and Kanye West could be blessing fans with a collab as Yeezy recently hinted that the two are working together on new music.

The rapper touched briefly on a possible collab while speaking in an interview on Hollywood Unlocked, Ye said he was working on a verse for the “Wap” rapper and said he has always seen her potential since she was a cast member on Love & Hip Hop.

“I was finishing that verse for your girl,” he said. “I always believed in her since she was on the show, period.”

Jason Lee pointed out that at a dinner setting nights ago, Kanye had mentioned how Cardi B was his hero since she is not afraid to “say whatever she wants and not get judged.”

Cardi B

Kanye West said while people love celebrities, there are also low moments.

“That’s when God gon show up.”

Fans have been thirsting for new music from Cardi B. The rapper released her first album’ Invasion of Privacy’ four years ago, and she has hinted that she is working on new music despite feeling pressured by fans to release top hits like “WAP” and “UP,” both chart-toppers.

With her son here and growing, it seems that Cardi is set for new music in 2022. She had previously hinted at a sophomore album in 2022 but did not deliver details. The snippet of information by Cardi B, however, would be the first Ye X Cardi B collab.

The two have previously worked together. In January, Kanye West and Cardi B had met up in Miami for a Balenciaga shoot.

Meanwhile, Kanye did not hold back in the interview as he revealed that there was, in fact, a second sex tape with Ray J and Kim Kardashian despite denials from the Kardashian camp. Artist manager Wack 100 had claimed he had the second tape and wanted to give it to Kanye personally.

Kanye West said he had collected the laptop with the tape personally after taking a red-eye flight to Los Angeles.

“I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night,” Ye said in the interview. “Got on the red-eye and met this man at the airport, then got on the red-eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning. She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen the laptop? It represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

Ray J has since dismissed the allegations as false.