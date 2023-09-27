Minister for Kalinago Upliftment, Cozier Frederick, is calling for a bridging of the cultural divide in Dominica.

The Kalinago community recently wrapped up its week of activities, celebrating its achievements, progress, culture, and heritage.

Frederick, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Salybia Constituency, called for equal recognition and embracing of Kalinago culture across the country.

Minister Frederick said the Kalinago space is working to modernize the indigenous culture to survive and flourish through global evolution.

Minister for Kalinago Upliftment, Cozier Frederick