Kairi FM Celebrates 29 Years of Broadcasting Excellence

In a milestone celebration marked by nostalgia and achievement, Kairi FM, Dominica’s Genuine sound, commemorates its 29th anniversary on November 14, 2023.

Since its inception in 1994, Kairi FM has been a driving force in shaping Dominica’s media landscape.

Operations Manager, Sherian Letang, explained the growth of Kairi FM.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/141123-Sherian001.mp3

Kairi FM remains a resilient and adaptable platform, covering the entire country through its FM bands — 107.8, 93.1, 91.1, and 88.7. Additionally, its presence on Flow TV channel 953 broadens its accessibility to a wider audience.

In its journey, Kairi FM has not only provided a diverse platform for voices but has also established partnerships with sister stations in Antigua and St Lucia, extending its reach beyond national borders.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/141123-Sherian002.mp3

As Kairi FM marks nearly three decades, it stands as a testament to its commitment to community engagement, growth, and meeting the dynamic needs of its audience.