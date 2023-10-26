JT Explains Why She Threw Phone At Lil Uzi Vert, Addresses Ice Spice

City Girls rapper JT says her famous blow-up on her boyfriend and fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert had nothing to do with him talking to New York rapper Ice Spice earlier in the evening.

The RAW rapper cleared the air while on the Breakfast Club on Thursday as she and Yung Miami embarked on an album promotion after the project sold 6,000 copies in its first week.

In June this year, the rapper was seen on video sending her phone sailing to the head of her “Pinktape” rapper boyfriend. Speculations were rife that her reaction was as a result of her being upset that he was seen taking photos with Ice Spice.

However, JT claims that she was upset at Uzi because she felt disrespected by him and one of his friends who he took with him. According to her, Uzi told her he was getting ready to leave, but as she prepared to do so, he was seated with his friend, which upset her.

“You should have made sure that I had that seat. It was never about another artist because an artist is supposed to be there. It was about you making sure that Barry was in his seat like he’s sitting there, he’s chilling when I walk up…Barry like ‘Yeah b**ch I’m here’” she said.

The Florida rapper said Barry should have gotten up and given her the seat.

“When I got down there you supposed to check him soon as I got down there like ‘get up and let my girl sit down’, he [Uzi] acting like he drunk and delirious and he don’t know what’s going on and Barry…so imma turn up in this b***h cause he know how I am and how I can get,” she added.

The “No Bars” rapper said she was not angry at Ice Spice and noticed that the fan bases tried to pit them against each other. However, she explained that Lil Uzi Vert was “childish” and not chivalrous.