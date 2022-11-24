Joy for Brazil supporters at fan zone in Kingston Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Joy for Brazil supporters at fan zone in Kingston Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Joy for Brazil supporters at fan zone in Kingston

Neymar injures right ankle during Brazil’s World Cup win

Businessman holds a Quantum of local electronics market after 12 years

Private sector groups urge PNP to support SOE extension

Richarlison’s goals help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 at World Cup

Ghana coach slams ref after Ronaldo’s record World Cup goal

Iranian football player arrested amid World Cup scrutiny

5 best finds at Hardwareandlumber.com Cyber Monday

60-y-o man booked for murder re chopping death of ex-spouse’s lover

To pay or not to pay dividends?

Thursday Nov 24

25?C
FIFA World Cup(TM)
Loop Sports

23 minutes ago

Brazilian fans in Kingston celebrate victory against Serbia

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Brazil fans in Kingston turned out in their numbers at a World Cup fan zone to rally behind the five-time champion in their first match of the Qatar World Cup against Serbia on Thursday.

With Neymar limping off the field with an ankle injury, Richarlison came through for the “Sele??o.”

A spectacular acrobatic kick followed an easy tap-in from close range as Richarlison scored both goals in Brazil’s 2-0 victory.

The tension at a World Cup fan zone at the Girl Guides Association of Jamaica Headquarters on Waterloo Road was palpable as Serbia played an almost perfect game, holding off the Brazilians until the 62nd minute when Richarlison broke the deadlock as celebrations erupted among the Jamaican fans.

Richarlison made it 2-0 in the 73rd minute. The striker used one touch to get the ball up in the air and then spun around and got off the ground before knocking the ball into the net with his right foot.

Loop News videographer Marlon Reid was on hand to capture the moment.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Joy for Brazil supporters at fan zone in Kingston

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Neymar injures right ankle during Brazil’s World Cup win

Business

Businessman holds a Quantum of local electronics market after 12 years

More From

Jamaica News

Young American fugitive nabbed by cops in Manchester

A young American fugitive who is wanted in the state of New York in the United States of America, was arrested during a pre-dawn operation by members of the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team (JFAT) a

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Richarlison’s goals help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Richarlison scored two goals, the second with a spectacular acrobatic kick, to help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 Thursday at the World Cup.

See also

In the 73rd minute, the striker used

Jamaica News

Water arch welcome in Jamaica as direct flights from Italy return

The return of direct flights from Italy is being hailed by local stakeholders as a major boost for air connectivity out of Europe and for the upcoming winter tourist season.

“The addition of th

Jamaica News

US fugitive nabbed in Jamaica deported, to face child sex charges

71-year-old was on the run for 11 years

Entertainment

Grenadian Mr Killa wins Best Reggae and Dancehall Award at AFRIMMA

Mr Killa was announced as the winner of the Best Reggae and Dancehall category at Saturday evening’s African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

The Grenadian Soca superstar was voted as the category’

Jamaica News

Jamaican, a former footballer, implicated in US bank robbery

A Jamaican, who sources say once played football for Rusea’s High School in Hanover, was arraigned on Monday in connection with last week’s armed robbery of Rockland Trust Bank in Vineyard Haven,

NewsAmericasNow.com