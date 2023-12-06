Jonathan Lehrer and Robert Snider officially charged with murder

Jonathan Lehrer, a native of America and proprietor of Bois Cutlette, along with accomplice Robert (Rob) Snider from Petersburg, Florida, are facing murder charges linked to Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand’s deaths.

Last weekend, the nation was shaken by the discovery of the bodies of Quebec entrepreneur David Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand in a charred vehicle in the Gallion Area. Condolences flooded in from Dominica, Quebec, and specifically Salisbury’s residents.

The communities of Soufriere and Gallion expressed shock and anger over the ruthless and cold-blooded killing of “two community icons.”

Following the weekend’s arrests of four suspects, today marks the official issuance of their formal charges by the police.

Lawyers Lennox Lawrence and Wayne Norde will stand before a Roseau Magistrate for their initial court appearance, facing a murder charge on behalf of the men they represent. Lehrer, aged 57, his wife, and a local individual were among four individuals held by the police for assistance in the murder case.

According to reports, Langlois and Marchand, proprietors of the Coulibri Ridge Resort, were unexpectedly attacked by a hired assailant who killed them and torched their vehicle.

Langlois and Lehrer had been in a disagreement regarding the Morne Rouge Public Road’s usage, which crossed the chocolatier’s property. This dispute had escalated to the highest court of the island, which ruled in 2019 that Langlois’ guests had the right to use the road.

Accompanied by a substantial police presence, the couple revisited the area as part of the investigative efforts.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Sherma Dalrymple is leading the state’s case.