Joey Badass Advice Tristan Thompson To “Tell Khloe You’re A F***ing Gyalist”

Joey Bada$$ tells Tristan Thompson to stop being sorry and admit to Khloe Kardashian that he needs more than one women.

It seems that the world has been caught up in the sex scandal involving Tristan Thompson, the evidence aka a baby now confirmed by DNA to be his, and his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian appearing to stick by his side through it all.

The comments and posts online ridiculing Khloe have been piling up as many calls her out for apparently not taking a stand against her man for his lack of sexual control and in the past attacking Jordyn Woods for her alleged involvement with Thompson rather than castigating Thompson, who has cheated on her multiple times.

On Tuesday, 4 January, the basketball player, however, issued an apology to Khloe as he confirmed that the child is indeed his son.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” the NBA player said on his Instagram Story.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote in a second slide Monday on his Instagram Story addressed to the mother of his daughter, True. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian began dating in 2016 and have a daughter, True, born in 2018. At that time, Tristan was accused of cheating on Khloe. The two appeared to have eventually worked things out and were on-and-off-again, during which time they had issues of a cheating scandal with family friend Jordyn Woods, but they eventually got back together in March 2021. However, shortly after, the two split again after Tristan was alleged to have cheated with three women at a party in LA around June.

While onlookers have been observing the situation, many have spoken about Tristan’s apparent disrespect and lack of care as he continues to cheat despite apologizing in the past.

However, rapper Joey Bada$$ had some advice from one Jamaican to Tristan, who is also of Jamaican descent.

The rapper said Tristan should tell Khloe he likes many women.

“Tristian Thompson gotta stop being a sorry a*s ni**a. Tell Khloe you’re a f***ing gyalist and you need more than one woman. Straight up. Whats so hard about being honest with our women fellas? F*** this western bullsh*t. Relationships should be expansive and beneficial for all,” he said in one tweet.

Joey Badass added, “most of us have been in polyamorous relationships our whole lives. The only difference is we weren’t honest about it. But if you’ve ever been sexually involved with someone non-exclusively, guess what, you’re polyamorous.”

The rapper continued by saying, “Unconditional love means you love with no CONDITIONS. Most of our minds are way too conditioned to even love freely.”

In the meantime, fans of Jordyn Woods have been calling for Khloe to apologize to her after she allegedly called out Jordyn but not Tristan for the cheating allegations in which Jordyn confirmed that she and Tristan had kissed.

The scandal led to Jordyn Woods, Kylie’s best friend, being kicked out of the Kardashians circles and her friendship with Kylie Jenner reportedly ending.

Other fans, however, have said both Tristan and Jordyn were wrong, and the latter did not deserve an apology.