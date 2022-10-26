Jeezy Focuses On Real Estate Instead Of Bling, Owns ‘Half Of Atlanta’

Jeezy says the bling is cool, but whats even cooler is investing his money into Real Estate.

Atlanta rap legend Jeezy has proven time and again that he is no longer concerned with the streets but with building a solid future. His latest gifts to himself on each birthday, September 28, really show that the veteran rapper has changed his mindset for the better.

While many in the industry are still after the flash and bling like cars and jewelry, Jeezy recently revealed during an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast that he invests in property every time he turns a year older. It seems he’s been quietly building a real estate empire.

The “All There Rapper” also shared that every time he gets a big check, he buys property as well. He now believes that he may own half of Atlanta due to all of his investments over the years. Recently the respected rapper shared that he no longer cares about street cred and that his focus has been on gaining assets that matter.

He alluded to his new positive mindset on The Breakfast Club a little while ago.

“I really think that when you start walking in those rooms, and you trying to do business, nobody really care about what you done on the streets, and then as a man you shouldn’t care. Cause what people think about me ain’t none of my spiritual business,” he said during that interview.

No change like that comes overnight, and it takes encouragement from close friends like his partner Solo who he thanked for introducing him to the real estate game.

“He broke out the business and was like, ‘You know this building you bought for such-and-such is worth this now. And this land you bought for this is worth this now.’ I’m looking and I’m like, ‘Damn! We didn’t do anything.’ He was like, ‘That’s what I’m trying to tell you, that’s what real estate is,’” he continued.

The Atlanta Trap King said after that, he realized that the real estate game was much easier than selling drugs and, of course, carried much less risk of death and incarceration. When he became more sure of his footing, he passed on his knowledge to others in the industry, he added.

Some of those people included DJ Drama who the CTE boss said he shared his connections and knowledge with. So much so that those he introduced to the game are making a lot of money and are also able to expand.

The “Way Too Gone” rapper also said that he shared his knowledge willingly because he knows that he can’t possibly buy all the properties in Atlanta, but he could try to make sure everyone gets a piece of the pie.

Real estate might have become part of his portfolio, but he’s still spitting those lyrics that made him famous. Just last week, the CTE boss released his latest mixtape, Snofall, with his long-time Gangsta Grillz collaborator DJ Drama.

The project, which featured appearances from Lil Durk, EST Gee, and 42 Dugg, had an impressive 17 songs.

Jeezy’s mindset has undoubtedly changed since the early days of his career when he was very well known for his street life, including his infamous beef with Gucci mane.

Jeezy is currently married to talk show hosts Jeannie Mai and the couple has a 1-year-old daughter.