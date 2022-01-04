Jason Derulo Arrested Over Fight At A Restaurant Caught On Video

Jason Derulo was captured on video being handcuffed as he was arrested by police after a fight at an unidentified restaurant on Monday evening.

A video shared online showed the singer wearing a red and black plaid coat with several men in suits on top of him as he struggled on the ground. The persons on top of him appear to be trying to hold him down. Later, another video shows the singer being led by cops as he walks out of the restaurant.

Later, Jason Derulo is seen again as he is escorted to a police car. It’s unclear led to the arrest, or the fight t begin with. However, some fans have suggested online that the incident could have been sparked issues surrounding him making a Tik Tok video and being disrupted by another person who was seen being helped up by security at the beginning of the video when Jason is seen on the ground.

Others, however, felt that the singer might be making a Tik Tok video hence the whole incident being a stunt.

Meanwhile, fans reacted to the fight on social media as they noted the year had only just started.

“The year just started and it’s already lit,” one person commented along with a laughing emoji. “Anything Jason Derulo does is funny to me idc,” another person commented while another said, “I wanna fight I wanna tussle mmm mmmm mmm mmm that’s his theme song anyway.”

Derulo, who has a huge following on Tik Tok, has not commented on the incident. The singer has kept a low profile since announcing his breakup from girlfriend and mother of his son, Jenna Frumes, in late 2021.

“Jena and I have decided to part ways,” the singer wrote on Twitter in September. “She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls, respect our privacy in this time.”