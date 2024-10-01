Japanese parliament confirms Ishiba as new PM 

Japan’s parliament has confirmed Shigeru Ishiba as the new prime minister.

Members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) used their majority to confirm Ishiba’s appointment on Tuesday. The 67-year-old replaces outgoing leader Fumio Kishida.

Following the vote, Ishiba revealed his cabinet, comprising 19 ministers. As well as getting to grips with running the government, the new premier must quickly prepare for snap elections on October 27, which he called on Monday.

Ishiba’s appointment comes after he secured on Friday a narrow victory in a contest to lead the LDP, which has been in power for much of the past 80 years.

The former defence minister beat hardline conservative Sanae Takaichi by 215 votes to 194 in the closest leadership election in almost seven decades.

Ishiba, who has in the past held at least three ministerial posts, had previously failed four times before to become LDP leader.

Ishiba is scheduled to be formally appointed by Japan’s emperor at a ceremony in Tokyo’s Imperial Palace.

Ishiba is applauded after being chosen as the new prime minister, at the Lower House of Parliament in Tokyo, Japan [Issei Kato/Reuters]

Notable appointments in Ishiba’s new cabinet include former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato as finance minister, Gen Nakatani as defence minister, and Takeshi Iwaya as foreign minister.

Only two of the ministers he appointed are women, down from five in the outgoing cabinet. Junko Mihara is set to take charge of children’s policies; Toshiko Abe will oversee education.

Kishida, who took office in 2021, stepped down after his government faced a series of political scandals.

“As we face a critical moment in and outside the country, I earnestly hope key policies that will pioneer Japan’s future will be powerfully pursued by the new cabinet,” Kishida said in a statement.

He called for the need to bolster security amid a deepening global divide, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, while tackling a declining birthrate and population, as well as economic and political reforms at home.

As his first major political move, Ishiba called for a snap general election to be held on October 27.

The decision, announced before his official appointment, drew criticism from opposition parties, who claimed it left insufficient time for policy discussions.

Opposition protests briefly delayed Tuesday’s parliamentary vote, signalling potential difficulties ahead for Ishiba’s leadership.

“I will face the public directly and discuss policies sincerely to earn their trust. My government will not shy away from challenges,” Ishiba said ahead of the parliamentary vote.

He is expected to dissolve parliament on October 9 to begin the election campaign. The LDP has governed Japan for most of the post-World War II era.