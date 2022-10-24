Jamaican-Born Actor Errol Napier Lands Big Role In “Black Adam”

Jamaican-born actor Errol Napier has landed a massive role in the Hollywood blockbuster film Black Adam.

The movie is a 2022 American superhero film release that depicts the lifestyles and events of a DC Comics character called Black Adam. Errol Napier plays Magician Number 2 in the film that stars WWE Wrestling icon and movie superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

He explains how he got the role, saying, “I am a member of the Screen Actors Guild, and it was either myself or agent that sent up myself for the role once we saw that there was an opening. I got the audition and did a self-tape and within a week I got it.”

Errol Napier goes on to express how the role he was asked to play was unlike any other he had performed before, including him having to learn an entirely new language and chantings similar to ancient Egyptian rituals.

The movie’s plot takes place in 2600 BC and depicts the story of Black Adam, who is an ancient Egyptian named Teth-Adam (“Mighty Human”). Adam was chosen by the great wizard Shazam to be his successor after 5,000 years. In the story, modern day superheroes, Justice Society: Hawkman, comes face to face with Adam’s often brutal form of justice, fueled by rage.

The movie officially opened in theatres last Friday and has already brought in approximately US$60m-US$62 million, making it Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s best domestic debut film outside of Mummy Returns which debuted at US$68 million back in 2001.

Napier, hailed from Spaulding, Manchester, attended Spalding Primary and then Knox College. He moved to Church Teachers’ College in Manchester after completing his time at Knox. He studied secondary education in English, arts, and history, subjects he later taught at St Andrew Technical High School before migrating in 1972.

The position is not unfamiliar to Napier, appearing in other films such as Late Bloomer Missing Puddin’ and A Song For My Brothers.

While enjoying the success of his recent venture, Napier says he’s now focused on getting back into the acting scene as soon as possible, admitting that he is currently pursuing a role in an unnamed Tyler Perry production.