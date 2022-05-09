Jamaican American Wins At UFC 274 Welterweight Match-Up

L-R) Randy Brown of Jamaicabeat Khaos Williams in a welterweight fight during the UFC 274 event at Footprint Center on May 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. May 9, 2022: Jamaican-American mixed martial artist Randy Brown emerged the winner Saturday night, May 7, 2022, during the UFC 274 welterweight match-up.

Brown defeated Khaos Williams on Saturday night Brown via a split decision – 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.

“Khaos is a dangerous boy, that is a bad motherfucker. I’m not going to lie to you there was some apprehension,” said Brown after, who went on to describe the changes he made between the first and second round to win the fight.

Brown entered Saturday’s fight on a two-fight winning streak and with four wins over his last five fights. In his last fight, Brown defeated Jared Gooden by decision.

Brown, 31, was born in Springfield, Massachusetts to Jamaican parents, but moved to Spanish Town, Jamaica as a toddler with his mother as she was deported.

His father was convicted for double life sentences and has been incarcerated for most of Randy’s life. Randy moved back to the United States at the age of 16 and attended Jamaica High School. He started boxing in 2005 before transitioning to mixed martial arts at the age of 19 and had 6 amateur fights before turning pro in 2014.