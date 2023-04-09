Jahshii Shares “God’s Plan” With Troublemekka

Dancehall artist Jahshii released his first single for 2023 after he appeared to take a break from the music scene in 2022. The song “God’s Plan” is produced by renowned producer Dominic ‘Troublemekka’ McDonald and was released on Friday (April 7).

JahShii, whose real name is Mluleki Tafari Clarke, has his big break in 2021 with bangers like “Born Fighter” and “Cream Of The Crop,” and according to producer Troublemekka, the latest track adds to Jahshii’s steady growth in the music industry.

The title of the song is self-explanatory as it focuses on a more “divine path,” and the artist’s “decision to step back from the scene a bit and ‘lock in’ and do some introspection,” a release said.

Troublemekka told Urban Islandz that Jahshii immediately took to the beat after he shared it with him.

“When I got the call to link up with him [Jahshii], I purposefully sat down and came up with this idea,” the producer said. “I knew it was gonna be something special for him; I knew it would connect on a different level. When I played it for him, after the first 10 seconds he said ‘this is it’ and he worked on it right away.”

It received 469,000 views on YouTube a few hours after release and has received many compliments from fans online. “Well put together mix and master…great song and his vocals actually perfect on the beat no unbalanced screaming,” one fan wrote.

“Artist continue to make music like this. You definitely a role model to the youths,” another fan wrote. “Powerful music u bring to we mi g,” another said.

Troublemekka also reacted to the reviews noting that the song was organically developed for Jahshii’s fans.

“Da song yah was never about studying the charts and trying to [make a hit] me and Jahshii just a follow we heart inna the studio in every way,” the producer said, adding that the video of the song was also not planned.

The video was directed by Shane Creative and again featured Jahshii in a vulnerable and raw state as his lyrics speak about his praying mother and him being focused and locking into himself as he sends up his prayers to God.

The artist leads a choir as he sings, “God have a plan, I know God have his way.”

The producer Troublemekka also appears in the music video. He is well-known for his work with artists like Vybz Kartel, Sean Paul, Rygin King, Blvk H3ro, Nation Boss, Chronic Law, Topmann, and many others. Troublemekka was born in Kingston and grew up with an undeniable love for Reggae and Dancehall music.

He earned a degree in the Recording Arts from Florida’s Full Sail University in 2013 and began producing music thereafter with artists like Sean Paul, Vybz Kartel, Beenie Man, Konshens, and Latin Pop star Farruko.

He later went out on his own in 2017 and operates out of his own studio, Double Trouble Music Studios in Kingston, Jamaica. The producer recently released his album, Double Trouble Riddim featuring artists Chronic Law, Rygin King, Chi Ching Ching, and Jahvillani.