Jah Cure Gets March Trial Date, Dutch Prosecutors Probing Phone Records

Jah Cure will have to wait a few more months in a Dutch jail as prosecutors requested more time to probe his phone records.

The Reggae crooner appeared in court on Wednesday in Amsterdam, where he has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

On Wednesday, the reggae artist was remanded to jail on March 8 as he awaits his trial. According to reports, Jah Cure, whose real name is Siccature Alcock, was remanded after a two-hour hearing.

Prosecutors reportedly said that the matter was not yet ready for trial as they are awaiting pertinent evidence to advance to trial.

The Attorney at law for Jah Cure is Jan-Hein Kuijpers, who appeared in court on his behalf. According to the Press Officer with the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service, Franklin Wattimena, the singer will not be granted bail as the investigation by the police is not yet complete but is said to be in the final phase.

The public prosecutor told the court that the investigation is heading into its final phase.

“The suspect and his lawyer were present in the Amsterdam court. The trial, the substantive hearing, will take place on March 8 at 14.00 hours. The court has decided that the suspect will continue to remain in custody until March 8. The investigation into the stabbing by the suspect is in the final phase,” Wattimena was quoted as saying by the Jamaica Observer.

“The Prosecutor is only waiting for the results of the digital investigation into the suspect’s phone,” he continued.

It also appears that Jah Cure’s previous convictions and criminal history will be taken into account by Amsterdam authorities as they have requested from Jamaican authorities information on his prior run-ins with the law. Jah Cure previously served jail time for rape.

Meanwhile, Cure’s attorney Kuijpers said the singer is relying on self-defense in his response to the charges.

“Mr. Alcock is waiting for his trial because he wants to clear his name… Mr. Alcock testified in detail what happened, and for him, it was a clear self-defense situation,” Kuijpers said. “Witnesses have to be interrogated.”

Among the charges, Jah Cure faces are attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault, or attempted aggravated assault for the stabbing of concert promoter, Nicardo ‘Papa’ Blake in Amsterdam on October 1, 2021.