Jada Kingdom Stars In Baby Cham, Dexta Daps & Bounty Killer “Slow Motion” Video

Dancehall stars Baby Cham, Dexta Daps, and Bounty Killer recently connected on a new song, “Slow Motion,” released by Madhouse.

The three dancehall heavyweights dropped the song in February of this year, and now we finally get a music video that perfectly chronicles the lovers rock vibe of the Dave Kelly-produced track. We’ve known for months that Bounty Killer and Baby Cham have been working on new music with the Madhouse Records head. Knowing Dave Kelly, he is known to perfect a song or riddim before releasing it, and one of those from his arsenal is “Slow Motion,” with Dexta Daps handling the song’s hook.

Jada Kingdom, who was initially rumored to be a feature on the song, makes a cameo in the all-white affair music video, as well as DJ Lava. Kingdom plays Cham’s love interest in the clip.

“Baby yuh loving gives me fever/ You make me feel like, I wanna love you, wanna love you, wanna love you, wanna love, wanna love you all night/ (Bounty Killer) slow motion/ Baby you love is like Tequila, intoxicated,” a soulful Dexta Daps sings.

Both Baby Cham and Bounty Killer delivered well-received verses while Jada Kingdom whine on Cham as they drank refreshments and smoke hookah. Dexta and Killer were also surrounded by plenty females dressed in all-white.

Fans have given the music video rave reviews since its premiere on Friday. “This is what dancehall need right now the woman them tired fi rifle walk in parties am happy producers like Dave Kelly coming back and connecting with old and young dancehall fans,” one fan wrote.

Watch “Slow Motion” music video below.