Jada Kingdom Dating Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex Pardison Fontaine, Fans React

Fans appear to be blown away at speculations that Jamaican starlet Jada Kingdom is possibly dating Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine.

Jada Kingdom recently celebrated her big 25th birthday, and she’s shared snippets of the beautiful day, including the humongous pink bouquet of red and white roses she received. “Happy birthday gorgeous,” read a note attached to the roses.

She also shared photos on her Instagram Stories showing off her meal and a curious photo of her wearing a beautiful cutout gold sequined gown while a man wearing a red, blue, and white plaid shirt stands next to her.

The artist also showed off her Dolce and Gabbana and Balenciaga gifts and her purse and shoes to match the glittering outfit. In one photo posted on her Instagram feed, Jada is seen placing her hand on top of the hand of the faceless man in the plaid shirt who sits next to her.

Jada Kingdom

On social media, many persons speculated at first that it might have been Burna Boy, who was rumored to be dating Jada months ago. The artiste denied that she heard rumors linking her and Burna Boy, especially after he put her name in the “Talibans” remix.

The African Giant claimed that he bought her a Birkin bag. Something fans thought he was confirming, given that she was spotted out and about in London and the Netherlands with him for his birthday last month, and she had shown off a Birkin bag.

However, some fans believe that the man in the photo is Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-boyfriend Pardi after comparing his chain worn in the pictures with Megan. The chain is a regular chain link design, but its pendant is unique and features a red heart and a black ball with the number 8 on it.

Jada Kingdom

The chain is visible in two different photos posted by Jada. Neither the Jamaican artiste nor Pardi has commented on the speculation that they could be dating.

Pardi previously dated Megan, and the two appear to have broken up during the Tory Lanez trial after she took the stand and admitted that she and Lanez had a sexual relationship despite previously denying it. Megan Thee Stallion appears to be living her best life and was recently spotted at a wedding in Italy months ago with popular footballer Romelu Lukaku. It’s unclear if they are dating.

In the meantime, fans on social media reacted to a possible Jada Kingdom and Pardi pairing.

“I definitely just did my own analysis. A good compare and contrast and that’s his jewelry and the fingernails,” one person wrote on Instagram. “My boy got good taste Jada is gorgeous,” another said.

“If this is true then he have a type and I’m all for this Sorry Meg love you but Jada is fine asf,” another added.