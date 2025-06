Prime Minister and Leader of the Dominica Labour Party Roosevelt Skerrit hails the Party’s impact on development in the East of the country

The United Workers Party has outlined a road map which they say will transform Dominica

The government of Dominica to introduce a policy to stop the sale of farm lands

Dominica seeking to reduce the importation of pork and poultry by 30 percent in the next five years

Completion date for construction of the Dominica Abattoir set for August month end

Dominica’s Prime Minister believes a discussion with gang leaders in Haiti may be a way to find a solution to that country’s gang violence