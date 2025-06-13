The 2025-2026 budget presentation will make provision to tackle the cost of living in Dominica

A massive program to rehabilitate inmates at the Dominica Prison is underway

Completion date for construction of the Dominica Abattoir set for August month end

Dominica’s Finance Minister says a series of pre-budget consultations will guide the contents of this year’s budget

Dominica’s Minister for the Environment says the country will continue to tackle plastic pollution

Government’s Housing Expansion Program to bring relief to families of the Scottshead area next week