Israel launches deportation of Gaza-bound Madleen activists 

Israel has deported Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, a day after seizing the Gaza-bound humanitarian aid ship on which she was sailing alongside 11 others.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thunberg flew out of Tel Aviv early on Tuesday, bound for Sweden via France, and released her photos on the flight. Upon arriving in Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport, Thunberg told reporters she and her fellow activists had been “kidnapped in international waters”.

According to the legal rights group Adalah, which is representing Thunberg and the other activists and a journalist who sailed in the Madleen vessel towards Gaza, she was among four crew members who accepted deportation.

The remaining activists, who are contesting deportation, will remain in Israeli custody before appearing before judicial authorities.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said five of those subject to forced deportation proceedings are French nationals who have received consular support.

Advertisement

Large rallies have taken place in France and other locations to protest against Israel’s interception of the Madleen and detention of the crew.

Israeli naval forces seized the Madleen and detained its crew early on Monday, about 100 nautical miles (185km) off the coast of Gaza, according to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the group that organised the journey.

The vessel, accompanied by Israel’s navy, arrived in the Israeli port of Ashdod on Monday evening, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was carrying humanitarian aid, including rice and baby formula, to Gaza, in a bid to raise awareness about the dire humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

The United Nations has warned that Gaza’s entire population faces “catastrophic hunger” following nearly two years of war and over two months in which Israel has been blocking or heavily restricting the entry of food and other essential supplies.

Following an 11-week total blockade from March to May, Israel allowed minimal aid deliveries to resume. However, the distribution of those supplies has been marred by repeated shootings, with 130 aid seekers killed since May 27, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office.

The Foreign Ministry portrayed the Madleen voyage as a public relations stunt, mocking the vessel as a “selfie yacht”.

However, Adalah and other rights experts have slammed the seizure of the vessel and its crew as a violation of international law.

“By forcibly intercepting and blocking the Madleen, which was carrying humanitarian aid and a crew of solidarity activists, Israel has once again flouted its legal obligations towards civilians in the occupied Gaza Strip,” said Amnesty International.

Advertisement

“Breaking the siege is a legal duty for states and a moral imperative for all of us,” said Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory. “Every Mediterranean port should send boats with aid, solidarity and humanity to Gaza.”