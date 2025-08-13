A call reiterated for the naming and renaming of public buildings, streets and parks after Dominican who have excelled in various areas

Renovation works at the Arawak House of Culture are almost complete

The National Emergency Planning Organization (NEPO) is reporting a significant decrease in the number of people needing hurricane shelters this year

The government of Dominica is committed to Educational Reform on island

Doctors within the Public Health Care System to see an increase in salaries effective August 06, 2025

Minister for National Security Rayburn Blackmoore issues warning to adults who prevent sexually abused children from testifying in court