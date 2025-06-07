Dominica’s Minister for Tourism says the country’s achievement of green destination certification will create access to larger markets opportunities for investment

Over 700 students to sit the Grade Six National Assessment this week

Government’s Housing Expansion Program to bring relief to families of the Scottshead area next week

Prime Minister and Leader of the Dominica Labour Party Roosevelt Skerrit hails the Party’s impact on development in the East of the country

A Fond Cole man found guilty with murder, is awaiting sentencing from the court

The United Workers Party has outlined a road map which they say will transform Dominica