Secondary School students being given the opportunity to add their voices to the issue of climate change

The Ministry of Health reporting an outbreak of gastroenteritis and influenza illnesses

10 people have now been arrested in connection with what police said was an illegal protest action on March 19

A call has been issued for a National Cancer Plan for Dominica

The Chairman of the Dominica Hospital Authority says the introduction of a new patient centered policy will greatly enhance patient care

Lincoln Corbette has been appointed as acting Police Chief, with Jeffrey James as acting Deputy Police Chief