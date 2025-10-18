World News
Israel kills 28 in Gaza since ceasefire, Hamas urges accountability
18 October 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 18 Oct 202518 Oct 2025
- Eleven members of one family have been wiped out after Israel attacked a vehicle in Gaza City’s Zeitoun for allegedly crossing the so-called “yellow line”, demarcating areas of Israeli army control. Israel has killed 28 people since the ceasefire went into effect.
- Hamas has urged the United States and mediators to pressure Israel into respecting the ceasefire agreement and ceasing attacks, after returning another body of a deceased Israeli captive via the Red Cross.
Related News
14 October 2025
Venezuela to close Norway embassy after opposition leader wins Nobel Prize
18 October 2025
China expels top military commanders in latest anticorruption purge
11 October 2025
Denmark to boost Arctic defence by $4.26bn, plans to buy 16 new F-35s
11 October 2025