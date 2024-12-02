blinking-dotLive updates,

three people carry the body of small child wrapped in a white sheet with some blood coming through

This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

  • Israeli forces continue to bombard Gaza, attacking Jabalia in the north and Abasan al-Kabira in the south, as rival Palestinian groups Fatah and Hamas meet in Cairo to discuss a proposal to reopen the Rafah border crossing.
  • A top medical official in Gaza has accused Israeli forces of using “internationally prohibited weapons” in the territory that causes “entire bodies” to “vaporise”.