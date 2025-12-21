World News
Israel continues ceasefire violations; more Palestinians killed in Gaza, WB
21 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 21 Dec 202521 Dec 2025
- One more Palestinian has been killed by the Israeli army in Gaza in its latest violation of a ceasefire that came into effect in October.
- Five people have been rescued in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza City after the roof of a three-storey building collapsed.
Related News
12 December 2025
Kilmar Abrego Garcia freed from US immigration detention, returns home
14 December 2025
Australia reels from mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney
15 December 2025
Venezuela slams European Council’s renewed sanctions as ‘futile’
10 December 2025