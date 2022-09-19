Iranian police say death of Mahsa Amini ‘unfortunate’ as protestors take to the streets

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Iranian police called the death of Mahsa Amini an “unfortunate incident” and denied that she was harmed physically in custody, semi-official news agency Fars News said on Monday.

Amini, 22, who was stopped and detained by Iran’s morality police in Tehran on Tuesday, died after falling into a coma on Friday.

CCTV footage released by Iran’s state media appeared to show her collapsing at a “re-education” center where she had been taken by the morality police to receive “guidance” on her attire.

“The incident was unfortunate for us and we wish to never witness such incidents,” Greater Tehran Police Commander Hossein Rahimi said during a press briefing on Monday.

Rahimi said “false accusations” had been made against the Iranian police and that Amini was not harmed physically during and after she was taken into custody.

