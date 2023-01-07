Iran Executes Karate Champion, Volunteer Coach – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Two young men, one a karate champion and the other a volunteer children’s coach, were executed in Iran.

According to state-affiliated Fars News, Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini were hanged early on Saturday.

Iran’s judiciary news said the two were found guilty of killing Seyed Ruhollah Ajamian, a member of the nation’s Basij paramilitary organization, in Karaj on November 3.

The executed men also allegedly took part in anti-regime protests last year.

– Advertisement –

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the European Union (EU) have urged Iran to halt all executions following the hanging of the pair.

Four persons have now been confirmed as having died in executions believed related to the nationwide protests since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman, died on September 16 while in morality police custody.

– Advertisement –